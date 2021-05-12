I don’t know whether Tuesday’s attackers are Delta Force members – Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has said he has not been able to confirm the identity of persons who allegedly stormed the offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator on Tuesday.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Regional Minister denied reports that the attackers were actually members of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force.



“Are you saying they are vigilante group? I don’t know maybe you know. I’m sorry, I don’t know any Delta Force…I’m not aware because I know so far as Ashanti region is concerned there are no Delta force in operation.”



His comment follows the onslaught of the so-called disbanded group in Kumasi Tuesday.



Some members and founder of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force were reportedly arrested for attempting to forcefully remove the Ashanti regional security coordinator from office Tuesday.



Mohammed Seidu allegedly led his gang to invade the office of DCOP retired Ayensu Opare Addo in the effort to remove him. The gang which claimed to be officials of the National Security stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council for their illegal operation.

However, the regional minister Simon Osei Mensah who had picked intel on the plans of the group made security arrangement to thwart their actions.



Currently, all the suspects are in the custody of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



The rented vehicle with which they embarked on the operation has been given back to the rental company.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah who doubles as the Head of the Regional Security Council(REGSEC) said he’s yet to get security briefings from the Police Commander on the incident.



He dismissed concerns that the development has rather heightened tension in the region following the attack by the alleged Delta Force members.