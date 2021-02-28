I don’t support LGBTQ+ - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has declared his stand on the brewing tension surrounding the legalization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

According to him, inasmuch as the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana is growing, he does not endorse their operations.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View on Saturday, February 27, 2021 the IMANI Africa president said, “As the president did say, it is something that is coming and we need to embrace ourselves for it. I will do my part; I do not endorse it as a form of carnal knowledge," he said.



“At the same time, I am not here to prescribe how adults should behave. If there’s a law that says certain acts cannot be tolerated, well so be it,” he added.



Franklin Cudjoe urged both Ghanaians and the LGBTQ+ group to hold on to their belief and not shove it in the faces of people.

“Just believe in your belief and don’t shove it in people’s faces. People hold opinions all the time,” he proffered.



In the same vein, President Akufo-Addo on Saturday noted reiterated that his government will not legalize same-sex marriage.



Speaking at the investiture of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong, President Akufo-Addo said, “It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana; it will never happen in my time as president.”



