I don't trust IGP on Hawa Koomson's case - NDC Communicator

MP for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Communications officer of Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC), Delali Sewoekpor has described IGP James Oppong-Boanuh’s comment that Mavis Hawa Koomson's case is under investigation as a political cover-up.

According to him, the IGP has not shown any commitment in prosecuting the Minister despite admitting that she fired the warning shots at a registration centre within the Awutu Senya East constituency.



Based on the afore-mentioned, Mr Sewoekpor said he does not trust the IGP on the case.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he said: " I trust the Ghana Police Service but I don't trust the IGP because he has not demonstrated that level of commitment that indeed, they are ready, capable and committed to fighting political thuggery...Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson has confessed that she's the one that fired the warning shots".



"...all that the IGP is saying is a political cover-up," Mr Sewoekpor averred.

He also said that it appears Mavis Hawa Koomson is above the law following the slow pace at which the IGP is looking into the matter.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh reacting to the delay in Hawa Koomson's case Wednesday, November 4, 2020, asked Ghanaians to be patient with the police service.



According to him, investigating a criminal case is not a one-day event, therefore, Ghanaians should be patient.



He said: "investigation is not a one-day event, once you start with investigations you have to deal with the issues involved. If there’s a firearm involved, is the firearm registered? If it’s registered, in whose name…if there was firing, you verify whether it was that particular firearm that was fired…”