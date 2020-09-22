I doubt if Akufo-Addo will handover power peacefully after Dec. 7 – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has expressed doubts over the preparedness of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hand over power when he loses 2020 elections.

According to him, looking at the mess that is currently ongoing at the Electoral Commission where persons appointed by the President are deliberately deleting names from the register and assigning registered males as females, he fears for the future of the country.



Also, the infiltration of the country’s security apparatus and the legal system with party faithful and members of their vigilante groups are clear signs of the President preparing to hold to power by any means necessary even when he is voted against on December 7.



Citing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s rejection of the 2012 election and wasting the whole country’s time with supreme court election petition as his case study, the Tamale North Member of Parliament expressed worry about the days ahead.

His post read “I look at the mess the Nana Addo appointees at EC, deleting names of people who suffered to register and assigning registered males as females. I look at the infiltration of all security agencies and the courts with party thugs or agents and the shut down of critical media or the frustration some are subjected to and I worry about the future.



"Nana Addo took the whole nation to Tain in 2008 and to the Supreme Court in 2012 when he didn’t have the reigns of power. What do you think he will do in Dec 2020 when he loses again? Hand over peacefully like JM and the NDC did ? God bless our homeland Ghana and make us brave (great) and strong….#Possible_Together".