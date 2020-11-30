I enjoy good debate with Mahama - Bawumia reveals

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana(Left) & John Dramani Mahama(Right)

Contrary to what has long been propagated in the minds of people, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified he and the former President, John Dramani Mahama have no issues with each other.

According to Dr Bawumia, he only enjoys a good debate with the NDC flagbearer based on their political differences.



“We don’t have a personal problem at all, as a person I like him, I don’t have an issue with him, but we are in a world of competitive politics and competitive ideas and I enjoy a good debate."



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that he has no ill-feeling towards the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, despite their frequent public banter.



“He [Mahama] is a good friend of mine, we grew up together. Of course, he is older than me, but our fathers were very good friends, they were colleagues and contemporaries. Our families grew up quite close to each other,” he said.



Bawumia added: “We don’t have a personal problem at all, as a person I like him, I don’t have an issue with him, but we are in a world of competitive politics and competitive ideas and I enjoy a good debate, whether it is with my brother or my sister, if we come to debate, we will debate, but there is nothing personal.”

However, Dr Bawumia said despite his fondness for Mahama, his boss Nana Akufo Addo makes a better president.



“If he brings a bad policy, I will call him out on it, if I bring a bad policy, I am sure he will call me out on it but that doesn’t mean there is personal animosity, no.



“We will criticise one another on a political basis and not personal and when we meet, we will laugh but it is just that Nana Akufo-Addo is a better president,” the Vice President told the host of Sunday Night, Nana Yaa Mensah.



He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has superior policies over the opposition NDC, adding flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School education were well-thought-out to save Ghana’s future.



According to him, the NPP administration has been successful in reducing the suffering of Ghanaians in the past four years and must be given another term in office to continue with its good works.