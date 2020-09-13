Politics

I expected demonstrators to vent anger on 'Akyem mafias' involved Agyapa deal - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said persons who demonstrated over the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” remark are rather fuelling ethnocentrism and not former President John Dramani Mahama.

Giving explanation to his claim, General Mosquito as he is popularly called said that the "Akyem Sakawa Boys" statement was directed at specific Akyem people who are involved in the Agyapa Royalty deal and not the entire Akyem tribe.



To him, the demonstrators are rolling the entire Akyem people who know nothing about the Agyapa Royalty deal into the scandal perpetrated by some people from their tribe, making it appear that they are defending and supporting the evil committed by their own people.



In a one-on-one interview with Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show host, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the NDC Chief Scribe said that the demonstrators should have rather demonstrated against those Akyem individuals involved in a scandal which is bringing disrepute to the name of the entire tribe.



“I was expecting the demonstrators to rather first of all get angry at those Akyem people who are involved in the corrupt Agyapa Royalty deal which is bringing a bad name to the entire Akyem tribe, asking them to stop it”.



“It should not be that you are defending and protecting the evil your people are doing and if you insult those who are complaining about the wrong your Akyem people are doing, then it means that the demonstrators support the wrong things their people are doing”.

“Those men who have teamed up to carry out the Agyapa Royalty deal are Akyem people. If they are Mosi people and we called them Akyem people, we would have grounds to complain but they are Akyem people and if someone says Akyem people who are engaged in Sakawa, why should the rest of the Akyem people who are not engaging in Sakawa get angry?” he rhetorically asked.



Trying hard to understand the essence of the demonstration against those who rather raised concerns about the scandalous Agyapa deal, Asiedu Nketia wondered if the entire Akyem tribe engaged in the Agyapa deal; hence, a demonstration for those who are involved.



“The demonstration was rather ethnocentric because this has nothing to do with ethnocentrism. Some people are carrying their guilt and you want to help them; why should it be so? Is our party Chairman not an Akyem? Is our manifesto Chairman not an Akyem? Our government appointed a lot of Akyem people”.



He, however, advised those who are demonstrating to get better understanding of what is going on before they get involved; thus, their demonstration is rather helping to entangle the entire Akyem tribe in the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” remark when indeed it is not the entire Akyem people but those specifics in the Agyapa Royalty deal.





“If it is the entire Akyem people who sent those 'Akyem Sakawa Boys' to swindle the nation, they should say so and if it is not the entire Akyem people, they should rather expose them and disassociate themselves from the scandal that they know nothing about,” he advised.



Concerned Citizens of Okyeman and Okyeman Youth For Development on Wednesday morning hit the streets of Asamankese in the Eastern Region in protest against the unfortunate comment posted by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo and shared by John Dramani Mahama on his Facebook timeline.



The comment "Akyem Sakawa Boys" did not go down well with the people of the Akyem land hence the demonstration to demand apology and retraction from the statesman and flag bearer of the main opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

