I experimented with lesbianism – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful reveals

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications and Digitalization Minister

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications and Digitalization Minister, has revealed that she experimented with lesbianism known in secondary schools as ‘supi supi’ growing up as a girl in secondary school.

According to her, that stage of her life was just a passing phase in which she had to explore her sexuality even though she was attracted to the opposite sex.



Owusu-Ekuful, who was really happy that in the era she was exploring her sexuality with other girls, there were no social media because it would have been a permanent record she would have had to live with the rest of her life.



The Ablekuma West MP made this revelation when she took her turn on ‘Starr Chat’ – a personality profile show - on Starr FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who was sharing her views on LGBTQ+ told show host Nana Aba Anamoah:

“Most of us who went through the boarding system would have had some exposure particularly in girls’ schools and in some mixed schools as well with ‘supism’. We did it. I don’t make any apologies about it, but I like my men.”



She continued: “fact, I mean, I won’t lie about it; we’ve all done it. At some stage, we’ve experimented with stuff like that but it was a passing phase. Some people never grow out of it and don’t see it as one of the secondary school things that we indulge in, in our exploration.



She added: “You’re exploring your sexuality so you do all kinds of silly things growing up. Thank God there were no social media when we were growing up; you will leave a permanent record of some of these crazy things…”