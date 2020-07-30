General News

I feel fulfilled - Inusah Musah on his achievements as MP

Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini

Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini says he feels proud over the past 14 years he has spent in the legislative House.

The lawyer and politician told Kwabena Agyapong o0n Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the legacies and footprints he has left in the House are great.



The legislator said he is proud that he has contributed several legislations in the House.



”I am happy that for my 14 years in parliament, I have contributed in formulating laws in the House. I have been very active in my parliamentary work. It has been a rich experience for me…I am fulfilled and I thank God that I have used my years in parliament to serve Ghanaians especially my constituents,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has indicated despite not contesting, he is seriously involved in the campaign activities of the party towards victory 2020.



The former Lands Minister withdrew from seeking re-election when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opened nomination for interested candidates to contest in the part’s parliamentary primaries.



A lot of people were surprised when the legislator disclosed in 2018 that he will not contest the Tamale Central seat any more.

But in explaining the rationale behind his decision, he said noticed a generational shift in the kinds of people whom his constituents want to represent them.



One other reason he gave was the fact that he felt exploited as an MP.



“I typically do not get satisfaction when I feel that some people are just exploiting me,” he said in an interview with Accra based Joy News on May, 29, 2020.



“Some people are taking my leniency for granted…Sometimes I feel terribly hard done by and when you go to parliament you lose part of your dignity when you become a public servant and the people that used to hold you in high esteem probably think you’re not worth more than their shoelace,” he added.



“I’ve made up my mind, but people don’t get it. They think that my decision is because of certain things.



“No, at the collection centre (during the 2016 parliamentary elections) it dawned on me that all the people that contested me were far younger than me and that probably it was time for me to move on.”

