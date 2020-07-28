Politics

I feel sorry for the vision of president Akufo-Addo - Sylvester Sarpong Soprano

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Member of the Communication Team for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Sylvester Soprano Sarpong says he feels sorry for the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo with regards to the one district one factory policy.

He indicated that there is no continuity in industrialization with regards to the one district one factory under the Nana Addo government because, the government has abandoned unfinished projects left by the previous government.



Speaking on Pan African TV’s Good Morning Africa show, monitored by Ghanacrusader he said;



‘I did not see continuity in industrialization on the part of this government. When I say continuity in industrialization, so they say that the government say they are working on hundred and fifty six factories, is all well and good. But you see the government came to meet factories, a lot of which are actually in disuse and disrepair, and the government has not done anything to rest state most of them. Then I feel sorry for the vision of President Akuffo Addo so far as there is no guarantee of continuity just as he didn’t come and continue where others have left off’’.

According to Mr. Soprano, one of the main reasons why Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo is because they believe he possessed progressive leadership qualities, and as such he can transform the country, and the nature of politics in the country and also build the country around the national development plan, but unfortunately he couldn’t leave up to expectation.



‘One of the reasons Ghanaians voted for President AkufO-Addo was because we saw in him a very progressive leader. We expected that he will transform the way we do politics in this country but unfortunately whether through inability or obstruction he is not been able to live up to those high expectations we have had of him especially so far as President Akuffo Addo has not been able to coalest the country around the national development plan’’.



The NPP Government has recently claimed that under the one district one factory policy, one hundred and fifty six factories are being constructed.

