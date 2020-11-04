I have a very cordial relationship with Cynthia Morrison - NDC’s Agona West PC

Paul Ofori Amoah, NDC parliamentary candidate for Agona West and Cynthia Morrison

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has said that his relationship with MP for Agona West Constituency and Minister of Gender, Cynthia Mamle Morrison is very amiable.

Speaking in an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he revealed: “I have a very cordial relationship with Mamle. I always tell people that politics is not a do or die affair. Politics doesn’t create enemies. It doesn’t have to create bitterness between two people. If she will recall, on mother’s day, I sent her a message as a mother because I know she can be my mother. I was expecting her to send me a message on Fathers’ Day.



I called her on Christmas Day to wish her and she will attest to that. At that time I was the parliamentary candidate. To me, I see politics as sharing of ideas. Personally, I don’t have any problem with her.”

Recently, Paul Ofori Amoah was accused of plotting to assassinate the sitting Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison. Paul believes however that this story is meant to tarnish his image going into the December polls.



Meanwhile, he has insisted that he is in very good terms with Cynthia Mamle Morrison.