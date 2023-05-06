I have advised Alan to wait his turn or be Bawumia’s running mate – Deputy foreign affairs minister

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Reginal Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has said that he has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen to step down from the flagbearership race for the 2024 elections.

According to him, God has already ordained Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP and nothing can change it.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ampratwum-Sarpong said that Alan must wait his turn to lead the NPP or choose to be the running mate of Bawumia as a stepping stone to lead the party.



“I had a conversation with Alan and I told him plainly that this contest will not be good for him… I told him that maybe it is God’s will that he becomes vice president and from there, he will become the president.



“I told Alan that he should withdraw so that we will go and beg for the running mate position for him which will make it easier for the NPP to win the upcoming elections but he did not accept it.



“He (Alan) told me that he would not accept my proposal and gave reasons why he was the best candidate for the NPP. When we were having this discussion, a leading figure in the NPP was also present,” he said in Twi.

Ampratwum-Sarpong, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, reiterated that he is in politics to win power and the only way the NPP can retain their current power is when Dr Bawumia replaces President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party.



He added that over 100 MPs, including himself, have declared their support for Dr Bawumia, in line with their constituents.



The MP cum deputy foreign minister also said that 38 out of the 42 NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region, the home region of Alan Kyerematen, have declared their support for Alan.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



