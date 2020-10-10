I have been killed before my time even though I’m alive – Murdered MP’s mother cries

Madam Mena Aba Attah, mother of the late MP (left) and the late MP

The mother of murdered Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Ekow Quansah Hayford, has described the death of her son as traumatic especially considering the manner he was killed.

She said “I feel like my life has been snuffed out,” whilst trying to understand her unfortunate fate.



The late MP's mother, Mena Aba Attah, 80-years-old, who solely depended on her son for everything, is wondering how she was going to survive both physically and emotionally.



“I have been maimed, I have been killed earlier than my time even though I’m alive. Who could have done this to us? What did we do to deserve this?” she said.



The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, was shot by suspected armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020, around 1:00 am.

It was reported that despite indicating that he was an MP when he was attacked, the assailants went ahead to shoot him.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the Head of the Anona Clan of Mankessim, Nana Kojo Nkrumah, urged security agencies to work to bring the perpetrators to book.



He made this appeal when the Central Regional Security Council, led by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, visited the family to console them.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Bonuah has dispatched specialised investigators from the homicide and anti-armed robbery units of the CID headquarters to the Central region to probe the case.