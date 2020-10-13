I have difficulties in getting a lawyer - Woyome cries out

Ghanaian businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome

Ghanaian businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome who is currently facing charges for defrauding the state has told the Supreme Court that no lawyer wants to represent him.

Woyome in his recent appearance before the apex court, in the case involving the sale of his properties to defray his debt revealed, “they (lawyers) all felt humiliated in the case.”



According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, the embattled businessman represented himself in court on October 13, 2020.



Alfred Woyome's case is being presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

On June 27, 2019, the court ruled that properties belonging to Mr. Woyome be put on sale to recover a sum of ¢47.2 million which he owes the state.



On the back of the sale of his properties, he begged the Supreme Court to set aside government purchase of his properties requesting that his land worth $15.5m be put on sale to pay his total debt which is currently less than $10m.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anning Yeboah indicated that his request was not supported by the rules of court. The case has since been dismissed.