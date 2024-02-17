I will sue General Legal Council, AG - Woyome on disbarment related to GH¢400k gift saga

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has announced his intention to take legal action against the General Legal Council (GLC) in response to the disbarment of former Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh.

The GLC announced the removal of Nerquaye-Tetteh from the Roll of Lawyers over a GH¢400,000 payment involving Woyome's case.



Woyome, a central figure in the GH¢51 million Waterville judgment debt case, contends that the GLC's decision constitutes contempt of court and unfairly targets him.



Nerquaye-Tetteh's disbarment stemmed from findings that he breached professional conduct standards, leading to the revocation of his license.



In his defense, Woyome acknowledged transferring the GH¢400,000 to Nerquaye-Tetteh's wife but maintained it was solely for philanthropic purposes.



“Thank God that we have got all the judgments. Thank God that I am waiting for the Supreme Court to do the honourable thing by departing (away) from linking me to something that I am not part of.

"I can say that I pledge on my honour that I will remain very active to make sure that the institution of government does the right thing. And I want to announce here that I am taking the General Legal Council (GLC) to court early next week,” he told the press on Thursday, February 16, 2023.



“We will pursue GLC and the AG for them to stop what they are doing…Nerquaye-Tetteh’s wife’s money that I sent to her was on the basis of what I do at WOFA, Wilmy Foundation for Africa. I pay fees and pay other things for many people across the whole of Africa. When I work that is what I use my money for, philanthropy,” he stated.



The GLC recently struck Samuel Nerquaye Tetteh’s name from the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana following revelations of the GHC400,000 transfer.



This disciplinary action was based on allegations related to his involvement in the case of Alfred Agbesi Woyome vs. Attorney General & Anor, specifically the transfer of funds to his wife’s account without reasonable explanation.



As a consequence, Nerquaye Tetteh is barred from practising law and offering legal services to the public.

The withdrawal of his license is immediate, as confirmed by a notice signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng JA, Judicial Secretary and Secretary to the General Legal Council.



