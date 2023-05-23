I have disqualified Alan from becoming president - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Alan Kyerematen (left), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (right)

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has said that New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, is not fit to be president of Ghana.

According to him, Alan should have resigned earlier from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government if he was serious about his presidential ambitions.



Speaking in an interview shared on Facebook by Zaa Radio, on May 16, 2023, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said that Alan looked on and failed to take action despite the many corruption scandals in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He added that he has disqualified Alan from becoming president because he lacks the quality to speak truth to power.



“We will have selected and picked him, Alan Kyerematen… But what Alan Kyerematen should have done earlier and he didn’t do, as far as I’m concerned, I disqualify him.



“Alan Kyerematen has been in the party for years; he was one of the young people who were following us. He listened to advice and stepped down for Akufo-Addo. But Alan Kyerematen when he was a minister and there were infractions, left, right, centre, which he knew about.



“Alan Kyerematen should have been bold and said this is wrong and if the government disagrees with him, he takes his pen and resigns. So, I felt that and I still feel that he hasn’t got that culture of resignation. And it is the culture of resignation that can get us a very good president,” he said.

The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



