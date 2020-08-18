General News

I have laboured in vain for the NDC – Tracey Boakye cries following death threats

“I would have died in vain if I was killed, my son Kwaku could have just suffered. I am not crying because of Kennedy Agyapong’s insults, I have so much pain in my heart for my party NDC,” these were the words of actress Tracey Boakye as tears flowed down her eyes.

Fast-rising Kumahood producer, Tracey Boakye, in her recent social media address to the nation has lamented on how some party members of the National Democratic Congress have turned their backs on her at a time when she needs them most.



According to her, “Some NDC members are calling, texting and threatening" her for what they term as bringing the name of their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama into disrepute on the back of rumours that the ex-president is the one paying for her lavish life including her East Legon mansion in Accra.



She has, however, denied all these allegations but speaking on Monday, August 17, 2020, she confessed that she is saddened by the move by some NDC members.



She said, "In 2016, my son was just a year old, some people were against my life because I was supporting the NDC… but if today, people are peddling lies against me and the NDC are now against me to the extent that some of them are sending treats to me, I leave everything to God”.

Tracey has been the subject of discussion in the last 2 weeks following here social media clash with singer MzBel over rumours that the two are dating the same man, who she referred to as “Papa no”. The term “Papa no” has made it to the trends on all social media platforms managing to find its way into Ghana's parliament.



More than ever, people have become desperate in knowing the man behind the wealth of Tracey Boakye.





