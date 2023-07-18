'I have made the greatest political sacrifice in NPP by stepping down for Nana Addo' - Alan Kyerematen

NPP flagbearer hopleful, Alan Kyerematen

NPP flagbearer hopleful, Alan Kyerematen has emphasized the significant political sacrifice he made by voluntarily stepping down for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2008 General Elections.

Alan Kyerematen reflected on how this decision, made in the supreme interest of the NPP and the nation, aimed to prevent a runoff and promote unity within the party.



Speaking to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Volta region, Mr. Kyerematen said;



"I made the greatest political sacrifice in the history of Ghana's politics by stepping down for Nana Addo. It was in the supreme interest of the NPP and to foster unity," Graphiconline.com quoted Kyerematen as having said.



He regarded his decision to withdraw from the 2007 Presidential Primaries as a remarkable display of sacrifice, putting the collective interests of the NPP ahead of personal ambition.



Drawing attention to the importance of a candidate's choice and campaign style in the upcoming 2024 General Election, Kyerematen stressed that these factors would play crucial roles in determining the electoral outcome.

He emphasized the need for a candidate with credibility, someone who can garner trust and support from the electorate due to their strong appeal throughout the country.



"Credibility is a key factor that voters consider when making their decision at the polls. A candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence, and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorate," Kyerematen expressed during his address.



Elaborating further, he added, "It is important for the candidate to articulate a clear vision for the country, addressing the key concerns and aspirations of the citizens. The campaign-style should be inclusive, engaging, and accessible, ensuring that the message reaches a wide range of people across different demographic groups."



YNA/WA