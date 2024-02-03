I have never experienced poverty - Popular UK-based Kwahu businessman

Nana Yaw Asiedu Opare in an interview with Kwahu Ambassador

Popularly known among residents of Kwahu environs as 'Oh How', Nana Yaw Asiedu Opare, the second son of Mpraeso Gyaase Asona Abusuapanyini, is reported to be among the very rich men that hail from Kwahu.

As someone who does not believe in pursuing higher education, Nana Opare said he quit school to chase after money by venturing into business at a very young age.



"I started life in Accra, a place now known as Kokompe. In the 1960s, my father brought me to Kwahu to go to school. I was at Mpraeso Presby, then to Aburi Adonten Secondary School. I then decided to forgo school and chase money. I was then into the sale and supply of oil paints at Kantamanto; aluminium utensils; and wash basins at Makola No. 2," he stated.



'Oh How' who prides himself on being one of the most successful and rich men in Kwahu, made this disclosure in an interview with the Kwahu Ambassador, monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, after hustling in Ghana's Katanmato for years, he relocated to the UK in 1984 for greener pastures.



His stay in the UK was not all rosy, as he even suffered redundancy after doing all kinds of jobs, including cleaning.

"I set off for the UK in 1984 and started with a cleaning job. Then I later joined a shipping company, then to British Medical Association, then redundancy set in my next job," he said.



With a background in electrical engineering, 'Oh How' told the host that he then decided to start his company, which is now into the export of items to Ghana.



"After being jobless for some time, I decided to start my own work. I had a background in electrical engineering so I established my own shipping company—both air and sea," he said.



After working for so many years and now being a pensioner, Nana Opare describes himself as someone who has never experienced poverty in his life.



"Before God and man, I have never experienced poverty because I have been working very hard all my life in pursuit of money. I have sold PK paper bags."

Watch the interview below:







OGB