‘I have never in my life had an affair with anyone’s wife’ – Nigel Gaisie replies John Kumah’s widow

Prophet Nigel Gaisie , Founder and Leader of Prophet Hill Chapel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has denied allegations of engaging in extramarital affairs.

This follows recent allegations levelled against him by Prophetess Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



Gaisie refuted the said allegations, asserting that he has never been involved in any extramarital affair and has not approached any married woman with intentions that violate his marital vows.



"I have never in my life had an affair with anyone’s wife, I have never asked her out before. How do I propose to someone’s wife? I have never touched her breasts.



“I have never kicked her butts, and she has never recorded me having sex with any lady before,” onuafmonline.com quoted Nigel Gaise to have said in an interview on Onua TV on March 13, 2024.



He insisted that his family situation remains intact and refuted claims of his wife leaving their home.

He attributed the accusations to a smear campaign aimed at discrediting him, particularly because of his political predictions regarding elections.



“I am a married man with children who live in the UK. I am not divorced and my wife has not fled home with my kids.



“I have never taken anyone’s wife and I will never do that. It is all propaganda to discredit me because I said the NDC is going to win the upcoming elections,” he stated.



Lilian Kumah in an interview on Asaase Radio earlier this week accused Nigel Gaisie of being fake and involved in multiple affairs with married women.



She further claimed that due to Gaisie's infidelity, his wife had left their matrimonial home.

AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



