‘I have no doubt you’ll sail through’ - Kofi Adda to WASSCE candidates

MP for Navrongo Central, Joseph Kofi Adda

As the West African Examination Council commences the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Joseph Kofi Adda, has extended his goodwill message to candidates in his constituency who will be taking the examination.

The goodwill message urges the candidates to prepare adequately for the examination to ensure they sail through successfully.



Mr. Adda, reposing his confidence in the candidates, told them to put to use the preparation they have been making for the examination all these years. He said he had no doubt the candidates will come out with flying colours.



Mr. Adda strongly advised the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations of the examination and refrain from all forms of malpractices.

Excerpt of his message said: “I will like to wish all final year WASSCE candidates the very best of luck in their final exams. This is what you have been preparing for these 3 years and i have no doubt you will sail through.”



“I want to specially salute the "Nana Addo graduates" from the Navrongo central constituency.”



This year, a total of 375,737 candidates, consisting 187,574 males and 188,163 females will sit the examination. Sixty subjects, made up of four core and 56 elective subjects, have been made available to the candidates.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

