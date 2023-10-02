'I have not breathed since 2019' - Dzifa Gomashie frustrated at continuous damages caused by floods

Dzifa Gomashie is the MP for Ketu South

A frustrated Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has lamented how she is no longer able to contain her frustration at getting help for her people, who are continuously dealing with the harsh ravages of the change in climate, floods and other related disasters.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Monday, October 2, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP described her devastation in trying to get sustained attention given to her people but without any success.



She stressed, for instance, how she has been restless and without any proper moment of respite from the unending challenges in her constituency since she took over as the MP in 2019.



Dzifa Gomashie indicated that all of these are suffocating her, literally drowning her in the process.



“I do not know what I’m going to do. I’m here biting my fingers and praying and asking God why? 3 years going on – 3 years! I have not breathed since 2019. I’m suffocating. I’m drowning,” she lamented.



The MP further directed a direct, unhindered attack at the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government for what she says the redundancy their administration has brought on local government assemblies.

She also lamented how the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is no longer effective in addressing the plights of people like her constituents who have continuously – at least in the last three years, been troubled by the change in climate or floods.



“I am going to answer you and I do not care how it lands in anybody’s ears or heart. President Nana Addo and his government have collapsed not only NADMO, they have collapsed the local government structure.



“This assembly here is so toothless, they cannot even provide a bag of rice or corn. They have not provided one bag of rice or corn in the whole period that this has been going on. Everything you (the president) are collapsing. I wish that I don’t have to raise my voice when I’m speaking but I’m so up my nose in this mess that we find ourselves in, I cannot sleep,” she added.



The Ketu South area has been at the center of a lot of cases of floods destroying communities but not much help – if not any, has been extended to her and her constituents.

She also appealed, for the umpteenth time, for the government to focus on completing the sea defense wall in the area, as well as along other communities like Keta, so that a permanent solution can be brought to her people.



Earlier, Dzifa Gomashie also stated how the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had been in the constituency only a few weeks earlier to campaign in his bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but had not bothered to visited the affected people in the constituency.



Meanwhile, watch the situation of the devastation that had been caused in Ketu South when GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu visited the community in 2021 to report on how tidal waves had destroyed properties:







