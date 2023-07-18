I have sacrificed a lot for NPP; it's my time to serve Ghana - Konadu Apraku

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kofi Konadu Apraku

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Kofi Konadu Apraku, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), firmly believes that he possesses the qualities necessary to lead the party to victory in the highly anticipated 2024 general elections.

In a recent interview on the esteemed Oyerepa Breakfast Show, Apraku, a former Minister of Trade, emphasized the paramount importance of having a competent leader at the helm to safeguard Ghana from any potential future IMF bailouts.



With an unwavering dedication to the NPP, he proudly proclaimed that he has made more sacrifices for the party than any other member, solidifying his commitment to its success.



Confident in his abilities, Apraku firmly believes that the time is ripe for him to assume leadership and steer both the NPP and Ghana towards a future of progress and development.



"If we're discussing someone who has made significant sacrifices for the NPP, then I can confidently say that no one else fits that description better than myself. I have put my life on the line," he confidently stated to Sometymer Otuo Acheampong, the show's host.



According to him, his goal is to contribute to the nation's progress by utilising his extensive knowledge and international connections.



Kofi Apraku, who currently serves as the ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research, revealed that his profound understanding and vast network will enable him to attract investors to the country, ultimately leading to job creation and a reduction in unemployment rates.

“I want to serve this nation. I’ve gotten in-depth knowledge to steer the affairs of the nation, because at this stage the country needs competent, recognized acknowledged person to help the development of the nation



"To forgo IMF bailouts, we need investors to create jobs in the country. But before then the investors need to have a trustworthy person in order to invest their money in the said, country, and I have earned that international trust.



I’ve worked with almost all the big institutions across the world. I’ve built an extensive network, therefore if Ghanaians vote for me to become president, no investor will resist doing business in the country”, Konadu Apraku hinted.



Ten people in the NPP are qualified to contest in NPP Presidential primaries in November.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.