I have worked tirelessly for the development of Ghana – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has touted his contributions to Ghana's progress under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

The Second Gentleman emphasized his dedication to public service geared towards the betterment of the nation.



Addressing New Patriotic Party stakeholders in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency, Dr. Bawumia stated that his driving force has always been a commitment to public service rather than personal gain.



He shared, "It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana, so, that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



He asserted that his tenure has been marked by tireless efforts to propel Ghana's development.



"I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded," he remarked.



Dr Bawumia will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.

The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



