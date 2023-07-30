'I haven’t committed any contemptuous sin' - KT Hammond defends 'Quayson to jail' comment

James Gyakye Quayson and KT Hammond

Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has defended his comments suggesting that Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, would go to jail in his ongoing criminal trial.

The minister who doubles as MP for Adansi Asokwa told Accra-based Citi FM that he believes that the comments made were not contemptous and he was ready to stand by same.



“I am clear in my mind that I haven’t committed any contemptuous sin. I made a remark, the remark was in the context of precedence of decisions that have been made by the Supreme Court… And I don’t understand why anyone would want to take me to court except for the fact I am KT Hammond,” he said.



The High Court in Accra last week gave KT Hammond 31 days to justify comments he made.



According to a news report by myjoyoline.com, the court on Friday, July 28, 2023, ordered the lawyers of the embattled Assin North legislator to also file their statement within the stated deadline, August 31, 2023.



The report indicated that the presiding judge for the case, Justice Mary Anzu, opted not to listen to oral arguments and ordered the parties to address her through written arguments after which she would give her ruling.



The judge set Thursday, October 19, 2023, for her judgement on the case.

James Quayson, through his lawyer, filed a lawsuit citing KT Hammond for contempt in relation to alleged comments he made on Oyerepa TV regarding the former's ongoing criminal trial at the High Court.



The writ states that the Trade and Industry Minister has stated in the said interview that, ‘Gyakye Quayson will go to prison’, which was subsequently published on GhanaWeb.



Quoting Article 19(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the writ contends that until proven guilty, an individual is considered innocent, therefore, K.T Hammond's comment is a violation of the accused's right to a fair trial, and it is argued that his words impede the proper functioning of the court, hence the suit seeking legal consequences, including imprisonment, if he is found guilty of contempt.



Gyakye Quayson is currently facing charges of perjury and forgery related to his Canadian citizenship status at the time of filing his nomination forms for the 2020 parliamentary election.



The legal proceedings against Gyakye Quayson arose following a Supreme Court ruling that deemed the Electoral Commission's decision to allow him to contest the 2020 polls without proof of renouncing his Canadian citizenship unconstitutional.



The apex court instructed Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson's name from its records, nullifying his election and declaring it to be of no effect. Furthermore, his swearing-in was deemed unconstitutional.

