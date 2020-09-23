'I haven't taken over my good friend Buaben Asamoa's job' – Akomea

CEO of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea

The CEO of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has denied taking over the job of the New Patriotic Party’s Communication Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa after he recently addressed a press conference to tackle some issues raised by the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Subsequent to that press event, Nana Akomea said: “There have been newspaper reports that my good friend Yaw Buaben Asamoa has been moved aside for me to take over NPP communications ahead of the December elections”.



The newspapers, he said, “quote no source whatsoever”.



“Even the elementary step of speaking to me for verification is not taken,” he noted.



In his view, “these newspapers are prime examples of very bad journalism.”



“For the avoidance of doubt, l have no intention of assuming the position of director of communications for the NPP,” the former Director of Communication of the NPP declared.

He said: “Neither has the party approached me on any such appointment”.



“I, indeed, do not need any appointment to take part in the communications of the party agenda towards elections 2020.



“I have every confidence in the directorship of hon Buaben Asamoa.



“These publications should be totally disregarded,” the former MP stated.



