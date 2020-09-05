General News

I hope fake UN award saga will eradicate appetite for needless awards - Omane Boamah

Dr Omane Boamah, Former Communications Minister

Former Communications Minister and opposition NDC stalwart, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has taken to twitter to chastise Ghanaians who are so much engrossed in the conferment of fake awards.

A recent award to some renowned media personalities and musicians has generated much controversy.



The organizer who has been described as a con artist dished out the fake UN awards to the awardees.



Indeed, many awards organized in Ghana have been questioned about their integrity and in a tweet, Dr. Boamah said “on a more serious note, I hope this latest fake award scheme saga will eradicate the appetite for needless awards among, particularly, the famous in Ghana".

He added that the most shameful is those who confer fake Doctorate degrees.



Personalities such as John Boadu, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Jonnie Hughes, Nartalie Forte are among victims of this scam. Social media has since been awash with photos of these top personalities with trolls hanging them on the chopping board.

