I leave you to God! - KKD tells those insulting him and his transgender son

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), has lashed out at individuals criticizing and labelling him a ‘bad parent’ following his son’s affiliation as a transgender and lead advocate for LGBTQ rights.

KKD’s son, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei Darkwah, led hundreds of LGBTQ members to a street protest for their rights in the United Kingdom, a development that has since stirred massive reactions from Ghanaians.



Asides from criticizing KKD’s parenting skills, which according to critics resulted in his son’s change of sexuality, netizens have also chastised the former broadcaster for the bravery he exhibited in championing virtues that are against the Ghanaian culture



But responding to the series of heavy backlash and condemnation KKD and his son has since received, KKD said parents are not meant to engineer the life of their kids but rather guide them.



In a discussion on Power FM (August 3, 2023), he said individuals who mean well, can call and advise his son but critics who are missing the point should just keep mute.



“Those who call me and are worried about my son, I believe it’s because you love him. And those who are insulting me because of him, I leave them to God. They are insulting me because my son is trans and he is leading a trans movement in the U.K. At least he is able to lead something.

"Whether I agree with him or not, it’s none of your business. It’s not yours to discuss. You can’t tell me how to handle my son. It was God who gave you the strength to train your child. Parents are shepherds not engineers. Parents are shepherds and not engineers. So, reduce the trolls," he added.



Background



Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, a sales executive and stylist for some major fashion brands, was captured on the streets of London, putting in efforts for the world to recognize LGBTQ+ members.



In a short video, he was captured wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt unbuttoned to show his pink bra.



It was complemented by a pair of jeans trousers and a lady’s bag hanging across his shoulder.

With a megaphone, he yelled to demand freedom and end criticism against the LGBTQ+ community, as others responded with chants in unison.











