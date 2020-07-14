General News

I’ll be proud to have Jane Opoku-Agyemang as a family member, but not as a veep – Nana B

National Youth Organizer of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organiser for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye known in the political circles as ‘Nana-B’ has kicked against personal attacks on John Mahama’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang by some of his party members.

He described the verbal attacks on the former Education Minister as “unfortunate” and urged his party members to desist from attacking her personality and rather focus on her “poor” leadership when she was a Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama government.



Nana B in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that, “aside her abysmal performance as a Minister, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a fine woman.”



“I will be proud to have her as a family member but not as Ghana’s Vice President, because her records as a Minister were appalling,” he added.



The flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, chose Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate on 6th July, 2020.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang served as a former Minister of Education under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang is also a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a state university in Ghana.



She is the first woman to be chosen as a running mate by the NDC in the party’s democratic dispensation.









