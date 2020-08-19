Politics

I’ll be surprised if Mahama wins 2020 elections – Allotey Jacobs

NDC Former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said that he will be surprised if former President John Dramani Mahama is declared winner of the 2020 elections.

According to him, the former Ghanaian leader and his party, the NDC have not done enough to merit a return to power anytime soon.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, Allotey-Jacobs who has been suspended by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC party said the current leadership of the party has not shown enough commitment towards the victory of the party in the impending elections.



“Looking at what is going on, it will come as a surprise to me if Mahama is declared winner of the 2020 elections…,” he said in the interview.



Allotey Jacobs blamed his lack of belief in the party’s campaign team on their lukewarm attitude towards the job of winning back power from the NPP.

To him, the NPP party will continue to hold on to power because the NPP has put in place various strategies and programmes that will ensure it retains power.



“When they (NDC) had their chance, they messed up…don’t take NPP for a joke…,” he said.



The sidelining of NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings from the activities of the party, Allotey believes would affect the chances of the NDC in the 2020 elections.



“If they are building the party, I will see it and you can’t build the party without the founder…,” he said.

