'I'll be the last man to laugh, I know what is coming in 2024' - Allotey Jacobs jabs NDC

It appears the war of words between Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NDC is not yet over as the former has thrown another jab at his "ex-love".

Since Allotey Jacobs dismissed himself from the NDC and the party subsequently released a letter to formally sack him, some members and supporters of the party have been shooting missiles at him.



Some have branded Allotey Jacobs as a traitor, others also claim he has some NDC properties in his possession among other accusations.



Some women in the party have also reportedly invoked curses on their former Regional Chairman.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs has called the bluff of the party.



According to him, all that is said about him is absolute falsehood, citing one ridiculous claim that he budgeted 150,000 Ghana cedis to distribute meat pie during an NDC launch event in the Region.

To him, all the accusations are nothing but empty statements to attack his personality but, "I say all shall pass".



He predicted something unfortunate may befall the NDC in 2024.



"It's a fight, I will not talk about it now . . . All shall pass . . . I will be the last person who will laugh; the last laughing man. I prophesy that I will be the last man to laugh because I know what is coming in 2024," he stated.



