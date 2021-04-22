I'll drastically deal with dwellers at 'Ramsar Sites' in the city - Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister , Hon. Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has condemned the erecting of buildings along Ramsar site in the country.

A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.



In ordinary terms, a Ramsar site is a waterprone area reserved to avoid national hazards like floods.



Research indicates the Government of Ghana recently declared five coastal wetlands to be Ramsar sites.



The sites are Muni-Pomadze, Densu Delta, Sakumono, Songor and Keta.

In an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Minister revealed that about 2,000 houses have been built within areas earmarked as Ramsar sites, hence posing threats to the city and its dwellers.



He explained that the building of houses and other facilities in the Ramsar site is a major cause of flooding in the city and therefore have pledged to deal with the situation in toto.



"I've met stakeholders to provide me detailed reports on how those buildings found their way into the Ramsar sites . . . I'm also working towards securing an injunction on buildings at these sites and any person found culpable will be charged with contempt'', he cautioned.



Mr Quartey urged Ghanaians to do the right thing and not encroach on the Ramsar sites.