I’ll kick out Ato Forson on Dec 7 - Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful brags

Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency

Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency in the Central Region has vowed to unseat the Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the December 7 polls.

One of the hottest parliamentary seat contests which most people will be eager to know the outcome will be in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency and Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful has said he’ll make history after the results are announced.



Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful who holds a PhD in Environmental Sanitation and Waste Management told Kris Aggrey on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he’ll be the first parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP to claim the seat after 12 unproductive years in the hands of the NDC.



He vowed “I know this show is being recorded and I want you to record this particular thing I’m about to say so mark my words. On the 7th of December after the results are counted everybody will be shocked that I will beat Ato Forson mercilessly and on that day history will be made.

“From the services I have rendered to my constituents even without the title of a Member of Parliament I strongly believe that the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency will come out in their numbers and vote overwhelmingly to kick out the NDC since they assumed the seat in 2009,” he added.



He continued “Looking at the massive projects that President Akufo-Addo has brought into the constituency the people are so angry with Ato Forson for constantly criticising the president with any opportunity that comes his way.”