Politics

I’ll move across Ghana to explain NPP Manifesto to ordinary citizens - Maurice Ampaw vows

Ghanaian legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has vowed to move from radio stations to television stations across the length and breadth of the country to reveal the details of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manifesto to the ordinary citizens.

“All radio stations and television stations are my target and I would be moving across the country to explain what is in the NPP Manifesto bits by bits just like I did in the 2013 election petition,” he remarked on Wontumi TV.



“I will do the same to this NPP Manifesto because I think Ghanaians must understand the nitty gritty details in the Manifesto as a binding document so we’re not going to joke with it. We’ll take this Manifesto to the grassroots so that the ordinary Ghanaian understand this NPP Manifesto.” He promised.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that as a legal practitioner he’s currently on vacation because the courts will resume work in the month of October, therefore his part-time job will be to explain the NPP Manifesto to every ordinary Ghanaians.

“I will make sure that at the end of the day we bring the NPP Manifesto to the doorstep of ordinary Ghanaians. Definitely I will add this to my duties because now the courts are on vacation and we’ll resume around October ending so from now until December that’s the part-time job that I’m going to be doing.”



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who is devoted NPP sympathizer opined sometime ago that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not appoint him as a special prosecutor because of his fracas with Ghana’s football icon, Asamoah Gyan.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.