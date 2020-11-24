'I’ll never relinquish my seat until God asks me to do so' – Vanderpuje

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vandepuye

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vandepuye says the New Patriotic Party is ‘living in a fool’s paradise’ if they think he will surrender his seat to them in the forthcoming December elections.

According to him, the NPP should step aside as he (Nii Lante Vanderpuje) is about to take the whole constituency by storm.



“I am not ready to relinquish my seat until God asks me to do so. And the NPP will never have the seat. It has never been their seat. Even times they won the parliamentary, they lost the presidential. So that place has never been an NPP area, so they should stop wasting their resources and time. Exchange is no robbery, if the president wants, he should come down and campaign himself [they will still lose],” he told Citi news



Mr. Vanderpuje said he will give the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Nii Lante Bannerman a defeat that will retire him from active politics in the country.

“I am going to win with a wide margin. The NPP is known for retiring candidates I beat. This is the only candidate they are repeating. I will give him a blow that will make the NPP retire him in 2024.”



Notwithstanding, the constituency which has been dominated by the NDC since 1996 has witnessed the NPP winning only once, in the 2000 parliamentary elections.