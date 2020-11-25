I’ll not give you space if you’re not properly identified - Tuubo to Police

Retired Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo

Retired Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo, an ex-Executive Secretary to former Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has declared on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that, he will not entertain any security personnel without proper identification in his constituency during the December 7, 2020 polls.

The Wa West NDC parliamentary candidate told host, Kwabena Agyapong, that any special task force assigned for the 2020 polls without proper identification will ridicule the country.



He asked Ghanaians to learn lessons from the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and how some security persons were unprofessionally used to intimidate people.



Ghanaians he opined must kick out the governing NPP because they have politicized the security agencies.

"The Ayawaso West Wuogon incident was a sign that showed the Ghanaians the need to vote out the NPP government. We have protected the democracy and we cannot anyone to destroy it,” he said.



The retired police said the government must not use the security agencies to intimidate people, harass their opponents and cause commotion in the country.



"Every security personnel should be properly identified. If I am a parliamentary candidate and you come to my constituency, and I realize you are not properly identified, I will not give you the space. The power of the people is more powerful than any bullet and any gun.”