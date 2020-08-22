General News

I’ll not preside over violent polls - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that he will ensure the upcoming December 7 general polls are held peacefully.

According to him, it would not be under his watch that the country will encounter a violent process.



He said as the president of the country, "I will do everything within my means to ensure the peace and stability of our country in the run-up to, during and after the 2020 elections."

"The struggles of our forebears to construct a great sacrifice he said will not jeopardize by him," he remarked.



He called on all stakeholders to join him to ensure the maintenance and stability of our country and to also conduct themselves in a manner devoid of violence and ethnocentrism.

