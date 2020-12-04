I'll obtain license for tricycle riders with Common Fund - Dormaa East NDC aspirant promises

File photo of parked tricycles

Source: Robert Tachie Menson, Contributor

Madam Racheal Owusua, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Dormaa East Constituency, on Thursday said she would use her share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to pay and obtain requisite licenses for prospective tricycle riders or applicants in the area to guarantee their sources of livelihood.

She expressed deep concern and worry over the lack of effective regulation of the sector that has led to many unlicensed riders operating tricycles for commercialisation purposes in the system, leading to recklessness and needless road accidents, deaths on the road.



Madam Owusua said this at a parliamentary debate organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for political parties contesting the December elections at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.



It was to offer a platform and an opportunity for voters to listen and asked questions to their preferred candidates and have them to respond to queries from the electorates, and explain their parties policies, plans, programmes and based on that, make an informed decision over who to vote for on election day.



Even though the NCCE had served notice to all political parties in the district to participate in the debate, none of them honoured the invitation except the NDC candidate, with the explanation from the NPP aspirant that notification were given on short notice.



She said the NDC administration would ensure licenses would be obtained at low cost help enlist qualified applicants or riders with the assurance that they would be selected or approved to operate the 'pragyiaa', 'aboboyaa' and 'okada' businesses.

Madam Owusua added that there will be an arrangement for riders who operate for tricycle owners to purchase their own tricycles with support of MASLOC loans through the work and pay module, calling for integrity and honesty on the part of such applicants in such transactional deals and mutual undertakings.



The aspirant urged local traders such as hairdressers, dressmakers and other commercial operators to form an association that will make it easier for them to get government assistance.



Madam Owusua promised to give apprentice masters some allowance that will encourage and motivate them to teach and train those apprentice in their care well, as well as supporting the apprentice themselves with the financial means to concentrate, facilitate and stay committed and focused on learning their vocation.



She vowed to construct sick bays for the St. Ambrose Nurses Training School, Wamanafo Secondary Technical School and Mansen Senior High School and ensure a nurse is posted to each one of them to take care of sick students.



Mr Emmanuel Hinneh, District Director of NCCE, reiterated the need for citizens to be law abiding in safeguarding a free and fair elections.

He said article 66 and 113 of the 1992 Constitution mandated individuals to change their political leaders including MPs by the powers vested in them, and this was precipitated on informed decision they will make in their individual choices.



The District NCCE Director advised the electorates to refrain from using foul, abusive language and promote political tolerance.



Mr Ebenezer Adu Twum, who presided stressed the need to protect the peace prevailing in the country since it is a major ingredient to prosecute development projects.



He urged the electorates to endeavour to exercise their franchise, the only way through which the political administration of the nation could be governed.



Mr Moses Hinneh had moderated the Parliamentary debate held at the Methodist Church building in Wamfie.

Source: Robert Tachie Menson, Contributor