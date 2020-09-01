Politics

I’ll prioritise the creative arts industry if elected - Kofi Koranteng

Presidential candidate, Kofi Koranteng

The presidential candidate leading the mantle for the Coalition of Independent Presidential Aspirants, Kofi Koranteng says the creative arts industry has not been given the needed attention to thrive.

He has therefore promised to give the industry the needed attention to promote and enhance our culture, tourism and the entire creative industry.



He said in other parts of the world, governments, have, prioritise the arts industry and provide the needed funds for them to grow.

On the issue of infrastructure he stated that as part of their development plan, his administration will meet with industry experts to craft the needs of the industry so his administration will implement them.



"We want to have funding and be specific with what we want to do for the industry. We will make them, craft the thing they need so it will be specific and prudent,” he said in a recent interview on Rainbow Radio’s Eboboba political show.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.