I'll pull more crowd in Bono region than Mahama - Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC in a grid with NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono region, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC says he is more popular than John Mahama in the region.

He therefore said there was no need for there to be a comparison between the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo in terms of votes in that region.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Abronye DC said; "Bono region is superb because of President Akufo-Addo. I am the Chairman of Bono region and I can tell you that the NDC presidential candidate cannot pull more support than me. I throw that challenge, just for the two of us to go on tour, I can tell you that I will pull more crowd than John Mahama."

Meanwhile, Abronye DC has expressed confidence that the NPP will win all the seats in his region.

