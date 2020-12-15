I’ll quit politics should Mahama go to court over election results – Richard Nyamah

Deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party, Richard Nyamah

Deputy Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah, has vowed to bow out of politics should the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, go to court to challenge the outcome of the 2020 elections.

He opined that the Mahama-led NDC does not have any evidence to buttress their rigging claim against the Electoral Commission.



In an interview with Citi News, the NPP deputy director of communications also averred that the NDC’s push for the majority seats in parliament is because they want Haruna Iddrisu to be elected as the Majority leader in the House.



According to him, the “…I will put my political career on the line. I will quit politics should Mr. Mahama go to court… There is nothing that ex-president Mahama can do today to come back as a president. Whether he likes it or not, he would stay another four years in opposition.”



“What they [NDC] are doing is to have all those who would have contested him like Prof. Joshua Alabi as his campaign manager and Haruna Iddrissu, who they (NDC) are fighting for to be the Majority Leader in Parliament,” he added.

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana after a keen contest in the general elections.



The largest opposition party, NDC accused the EC of rigging the elections, stating categorically that the party will not accept the outcome of the results.



The flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, also declared that the NDC are gathering evidence to challenge the results made known by Jean Mensa.



