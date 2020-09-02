Politics

I’ll sack corrupt police officials if I win power - Akpaloo

LPG presidential candidate, Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has disclosed that he would dismiss corrupt police officials if he wins the 2020 elections to become the next president.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service needs some level of order for their job to be done well.



Speaking on the Wow Show on TV3, yet to be aired, Kofi Akpaloo shed light on some plans he hopes to implement should his party win power come December 7.



“Under my watch no police man will have the audacity to be collecting bribe,” he said.

He further indicated that the top hierarchy of the Police Service must be held liable for corruption in the Service.



“It is not only the small boys in the police, the top guys are the ones you have to fire.”



Mr Akpaloo was one of 13 presidential candidates who were disqualified by the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2016 elections.

