I'll serve with integrity when I carry 'touch' to lead - Bawumia declares

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while expressing his immense gratitude to the family of late political icon, S. D. Dombo, also indicated readiness to serve both the born and unborn generations near future.

During the Vice President's recent working visit to Upper West Regional, the family of S.D. Dombo, led by his son, Naa Dombo III, who is also the Chief of Douri, conferred on Dr. Bawumia, the chieftaincy title “Leweh”, which means “the Chief (Dombo) has returned”.



Elated Dr. Bawumia also assured the people to carry the touch of the late S. D. Dombo to serve Ghanaians.



"He lived for the whole generation of people and I hope that I can do likewise and carry the torch that he was carrying throughout his political career and be selfless and be transparent and live and serve my people with integrity. I am now a firm member of this household.

"When I entered this evening, I saw the banner which struck me; which says welcome home. And that was really touching to me. I am home and I thank you for welcoming me home. I thank you very much for the honour done me.", Dr. Bawumia said.



He added that "there is a lot of responsibility that has been placed in my hands by this because SD Dombo didn't live for himself,"