I’ll serve you in humility - Farouk Aliu Mahama reaffirms his commitment to Ya-Naa

Farouk Aliu Mahama is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ya-Naa to serve the people of the constituency in humility.

He disclosed that he is fully committed to the course of the development of the area, and will continue from where his predecessor left off as MP by ensuring the area is not denied its fair share of the national cake.



During a courtesy call at the Gbewaa Palace to pay homage to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, the aspirant did not mince words in promising to continue serving the area and doing more as compared to what he would have done.



“My commitment to serving the people of Yendi is unquestionable and I want to reaffirm that commitment before you here. I am going to serve in humility and help in my way address the challenges confronting the area”, he assured before the King.

Earlier, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama in the company of the National Organiser of the NPP Sammi Awuku who made a strong case for another four-year term for Nana Akufo-Addo and a win for the parliamentary candidate



“I joined the Indefatigable Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama to visit several communities within the constituency to make a strong case for another four-year term for Nana Akufo Addo and four years for Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama. The response was extremely heartwarming”, he revealed.



The Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman B. Samba, the Regional Organiser of the NPP in Northern Region, Alhaji Rashid C.O.P and all the Regional Executives, the Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama, Alhaji Majid Haroun Former CEO of the Northern Development Authority and other Party stalwarts joined in the community visitation.