I’ll solve Ghana’s economic challenges with Agric if I become President – Akoto Afriyie

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says his 6 years continuous dealing with farmers across the country has convinced him that the future of Ghana rests on the shoulders of farmers.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who has worked with the United Nation system for 18 years said farmers hold the key to rescuing the country from poverty and their work is prioritized by the government.



Addressing journalists ahead of his campaign activities with Ashanti delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he urged them to vote for him as the party’s flagbearer to champion his vision for Ghana through the Agric sector.



The Cambridge University trained Agricultural Economist said farmers, many of whom are also NPP delegates are aware of his contribution to the growth of their farms and can attest to that fact.



“My 6 years interaction with farmers of Ghana has shown that they are the ones who caqn deliver us from poverty and our woes. Fortunately, most of them are delegates of NPP, both in the five regions up north of the country and the southern part, they will bear witness to this. I want to remind them that they should not forget the efforts that I made to support them and that the same enthusiasm and enlightenment that I gave in trying to support them in their work will be even more. So, if I lead this party and with their support win the Presidency come next year, agriculture is going to be the centre of attention in terms of allocation of public resources to support them to transform this country to bring us the surpluses in terms of foreign exchange,” Dr. Afriyie Akoto stressed.

He urged the delegates not to be influenced by other vote buying aspirants in the NPP’s Presidential race.



The astute politician will on November 4, 2023, lock horns with three other candidates for the NPP presidential primary. He placed 4th in the Special Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surprising many political pundits and pollsters.



Over 210,000 party delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the much-publicized November 4, 2023 Presidential Primary of the NPP.