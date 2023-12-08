I’ll tell every Muslim not to vote for any politician who can’t give his commitment against LGBTQ+ – Chief Imam’s spokesperson

Spokesperson for Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson for Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed his disappointment at the Majority Caucus of Parliament over their posture on the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill).

Speaking in an interview on GTV on December 7, 2023, Sheikh Shaibu did not take kindly to remarks by members of the majority caucus that there are other important bills the house has been considering which is why the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has not been passed yet.



He said that the bill must be treated with urgency because it has to do with the values and culture of Ghanaians.



He added that he would advise every Muslim in the country to vote against any politician who fails to commit to passing legislation against LGBTQI activities.



“They are making us a bite disappointed because on some other issues, they are able to compromise behind and scenes when it suits them.

“On a matter of such importance to our country that hinges on our values or family values, (there are other important bills!). I mean seriously even if you talk of prioritisation how long can it take, since when was this thing (the bill) presented?" he quizzed.



He added, “… What are the constraints, they should come out and let us know. They should not let this thing go into the campaign period because I would tell every Muslim that any candidate that comes to you, seek his commitment and if cannot give you his commitment don’t vote for him. Because this one is a matter of values and they should not be playing with us like football”.



Background:



There was drama at parliament on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, as some members of parliament clashed over the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and the other MPs, who sponsored the bill, were not happy that the majority caucus of the house did not allow the bill to be taken during proceedings on Wednesday.



Ningo-Prampram legislator accused the majority caucus of refusing the order of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the bill to be taken and the proposed corrections and amendments to it made.



He said that the majority caucus is using all manner of means to oppose the passage of the bill because they to disgrace the Speaker of Parliament who has promised that the bill would be passed before the end of 2023.



He added that the chairman of the committee the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, deliberately absented himself so that it can be used as an excuse for the bill not to be taken.

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the MP for Asante Akum Central, responded to Sam George's allegations, saying that he was on an equally important government assignment.



He warned that the anti-LQBTQ+ bill would never be passed if it is politized.



I will tell every Muslims not to vote for any politician that cannot give his commitment against LGBTQI - Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/ufVQE4TB5x — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) December 7, 2023

BAI//OGB



