I’ll turn Wa Airport into a major air travel destination – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer and leader of the NDC John Mahama has assured Chiefs and People of Wa that the Wa Airport will see a major boost if he wins the December 7 general election.

“We built the Wa Airstrip years ago and in our last administration, we upgraded it to the Wa Airport providing facilities for arrival and departure. I wish to assure the Wa Na that we’ll continue to upgrade facilities at the Wa Airport so that it becomes a major destination for air travel in this country,” Mr Mahama said at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.



The former President also promised to provide seed capital to the new Upper West Regional hospital to enable the facility function effectively and improve quality healthcare delivery.



Mr Mahama indicated that he will upgrade the abandoned Wa Municipal Hospital and construct polyclinics across vantage communities to help reduce the congestion at the facility.



Mr Mahama said he will dualize the road from Bamahu to the Wa Airport which forms part of the trans-ECOWAS trunk of road connecting the region to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali.

“I will provide 250,000 jobs to the youth spanning from agribusiness, Forestry, construction and artisans among others,” he stated.



The Overlord of Waala traditional Kingdom Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo said the era of juicy promises delivered in flowery language and enhanced by ridiculous token gifts in electioneering is fast becoming a thing of the past and is being replaced by evidenced-based campaigns.



Naa Seidu Pelpuo said Ghanaians are now discerning and will make informed decisions based on the track records of the various political parties and politicians.



He noted that the people of Wa Central acknowledge the developmental projects his administration brought to the constituency during his tenure in office as President.

