I'll work hard to make your votes count - Ama Dokua reacts to her win in Okaikwei North

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has described her win in the just-ended primaries of the NPP in orphan constituencies as a historic one.

The MP, who took a bold decision to cross over from Akuapem North in the Eastern Region to the Okwaikwei North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, won her bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency during the elections with 341 votes.



She beat her closest contender, a former Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC, Alberta Afia Akoto, and a former MP for the constituency, Fuseini Issa.



Also in that constituency, she beat veteran editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, who polled only 27 votes.



Reacting to her win, in a statement shared on her Facebook page, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei said she has been honoured to have served her people at Akuapen North in the last seven years.



Describing her time as MP for the constituency, which will on January 7, 2025, as a humbling experience, she expressed gratitude to both her current constituents and those who reposed confidence in her in Okaiwkei North.



The MP also called for further support so that she is able to reclaim the Okaikwei North seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that her historic win will not be complete without it.



“My victory has made history but will be meaningful when it results in recapturing the Okaikwei North seat for the NPP and also ensuring victory for our presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections,” she added.

Read her full statement below:



STATEMENT BY HON. NANA AMA DOKUA ASIAMAH-ADJEI



It has been a great opportunity and privilege for me to serve as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the good people of the Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region. The past seven years have been a rewarding experience serving you.



In my first term as MP, I had the chance to be appointed as a Deputy Minister of Information and currently serving as a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry in my second term. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for granting me the honor to contribute to national development.



Since 2017, Akuapem North has seen unprecedented infrastructural development. It is humbling to note that this happened during my tenure as your representative in Parliament. For instance, the contract for the Mangoase to Adawso road, which is key to our market women and farmers, is being repackaged. Also, we have successfully negotiated to incorporate the road construction between Larteh Junction and the Larteh township into the contract covering that of Mamfe through Koforidua. Construction is expected to take off soon after a value-for-money audit is completed.



The Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, which serves as the main district hospital for about 298 communities within the Akuapem North Constituency, has now been elevated into a tertiary hospital after it went through refurbishment. The Akropong (Daakye) Health Center was renovated with my personal resources into a 30-bed capacity health facility.



In the education sector, the constituency now has eight (8) Senior High Schools and two (2) special schools. In partnership with the government, we have resourced these schools with teaching and learning materials while most of them have gone through major face-lift with infrastructure.



On the traditional front, thankfully, we now have a legitimate and gazetted Okuapehemea and a legitimate and gazetted Okuapehene. It is my hope and prayer that the processes leading to full reconciliation will be expedited to foster unity and development in the constituency.



Looking back, I can confidently say that the set development goals my team and I had for Akuapem North have been achieved and I admit there is much more to be done. Development never stops.

As my second term in Akuapem North gradually draws to a close, I have had to make a difficult political decision. I am shifting my attention to where I lived, had my formative years, hold my childhood memories and family tales, and where I still call home in Accra – the Okaikwei North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.



Having gone through a successful vetting process, on Saturday, 2nd December 2023, the delegates placed their confidence in me by voting massively for me to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the lead-up to the 2024 election.



I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped me with my campaign. I especially want to thank the NPP delegates in the Okaikwei North Constituency. I am humbled and honored that you have put your trust in me. I will never take your support for granted. It is the dawn of a new era for Okaikwei North. We are going to hit the ground running to recapture the seat for our great New Patriotic Party with new energy.



As the Latin writer Publilius Syrus once said, “Where there is unity there is always victory.” We can only do this by building bridges. I will work with the constituency executives towards reconciliation within the party and want to also take the opportunity to offer an olive branch to my fellow contenders to come on board as one family to win the seat again. To my fellow NPP members and supporters, my plan is to operate an open-door policy to welcome ideas that will culminate into victory for the party.



I have communicated a well thought-out plan to take the NPP to victory once again in the constituency. In the coming days, I will be engaging my constituency executives to map out strategies towards success, including bringing other candidates on board. To the constituents, I will also be knocking on your doors soon to listen to your concerns and seek your best interest first. Honesty, integrity, and transparency are my guiding principles. My focus as an MP is aligned towards education and health sectors. I also believe in human development including empowering traders, artisans, and the private sector in general.



I am grateful to all who saw the wisdom in my decision and supported my bid for a new direction. To my cherished people of Akuapem North, I will continue to serve you not as an Aspirant or Parliamentary candidate but as your MP till January 6, 2025. The relationship we have grown over the years is permanent and goes beyond 2025. When I am called upon as a daughter of the land, I will gladly respond.



I am grateful to my family, my party, my people, the traditional and religious leaders, and my government for standing by me and giving me all the unwavering support throughout my journey in Akuapem North. Your encouragement, guidance, and belief in my abilities have been instrumental in my success.



I look forward to the same kind of support in my new constituency.



Together with my team, I plan to use my vast political experience, network, leadership capabilities, and unifying prowess to help return the Okaikwei North seat to our great party. I will work day and night to let your vote count.

My victory has made history but will be meaningful when it results in recapturing the Okaikwei North seat for the NPP and also ensuring victory for our presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.



Thank you all for making this possible. I look forward to serving you.



Long live Akuapem North,



Long live Okaikwei North,



Long live our great NPP



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei



Okaikwei North Parliamentary Candidate



MP, Akuapem North



Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

