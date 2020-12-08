I look forward to the election of Mahama as president – Oko Vanderpuije

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, parliamentary candidate of NDC for Ablekuma South

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ablekuma South Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has said he is expecting Mr Mahama to win this year’s elections.

The former Mayor of Accra was re-elected as Member of Parliament in the constituency in the December 7 polls.



Speaking to journalists after officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) announced him as the winner, he said he expects Mr Mahama to also win to be the next president of Ghana.

“I look forward to the election of my president candidate John Dramani as the president of the republic of Ghana,” he said.