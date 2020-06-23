Politics

I lost Navrongo Central seat because of Kofi Adda’s outrageous promises – Mark Woyongo

Former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Mark Owen Woyongo is of the view that he was defeated in the 2016 elections because his contender Joseph Kofi Adda at the time came up with outrageous and unachievable promises.

“I think there are so many factors, you know NPP promised the people of Ghana heaven. We will do this for you, we will do that for you when we come….we will even marry for you”, he said



More than three years after he was denied re-entry into parliament, Mr Wonyongo who served as a Defense and Interior Minister under the erstwhile administration believed Mr Joseph Kofi Adda has not done much compared to the remarkable footprints he left behind.



“The people are not fools, they see what is on the ground. They compare what is on the ground to the promises and they have made up their mind and you cannot go and hoodwink them anymore. Some of them are regretting voting for Kofi Adda…comparatively he has not done much since he became an MP”, he disclosed on Bolgatanga-based A 1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The former Upper East Regional Minister disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a whole was extravagant in its promises but has since failed to fulfill its part of the bargain to the Ghanaians voters.



“They were so extravagant in their promises…they promised heaven and earth. People took in a lot of the promises and they believed they were going to do them. So when I go to Navrongo I ask those on the other side that you people promised you were going to bring one district one factory, where is the factory in Navrongo?”, he asked.



It would be recalled that Mr Joseph Kofi Adda in 2016 polled 20,667 votes representing 52.72% to beat Mr Mark Woyongo who had 17,203 votes making 43.89% thereby qualifying as the lawmaker for the area.

