I’m a total beneficiary of my father – Aliu Mahama’s son

Farouk Aliu Mahama, Son of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama

“Dagbon is now peaceful and there is going to be a lot of development,” he said on the show Wednesday, August 19.

Son of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Yendi Constituency, has said the people of Dagbon will now begin to see a lot of development projects following the installation of the new Ya-Na.



He said on TV3’s New Day that the installation of the new overlord of Dagbon has restored peace to the area, a situation that has started attracting a lot of investors to the area.



Speaking on the impact of his father on his life and his political career, to be precise, Farouk Mahama said: “I’m a total beneficiary of my father”.



According to him, his father trained a lot of people in the political space and they are honouring his legacy.

“A lot of students like Haruna Iddrisu, Mustapha Hamid, and Dr Majeed all went through the hands of Dr Aliu Mahama.”



According to him, he has done well for his father to be proud of him.



“The Farouk Aliu Mahama of today isn’t the Farouk Aliu Mahama of yesterday. People should learn from the fact that they must value where they come from.”

